FLORENCE — Mrs. Heather Foote, age 76, of Florence passed away on January 12, 2020. Heather graduated from Russellville High School in 1962. She was an accomplished pianist and organist who attended University of Montevallo on a music scholarship. Heather retired from the Florence City School system. She loved helping people and after retirement volunteered at The Help Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Dale Cohen.
Mrs. Foote was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margaret Williams; and brother, Al Williams.
Mrs. Foote is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Foote; three daughters, Susan Bare (Aaron) of Scottsboro, AL, Mary Margaret Beggs (Daniel) of Decatur, AL, Laura Alphonso (Jason) of Winter Park, FL; brother, Hank Williams of Fredericton N.B, Canada; sister, Mickey Mansell (Barry) of Russellville, AL; and grandchildren, Alex Bare, Andrew Bare and Mary Catherine Beggs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Florence, Alabama or The Help Center.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
