HALEYVILLE — Heather Yvonne Lenain, 34, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 11 a.m. at Butler Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Unrest overshadows peaceful US protests for another night
- The Latest: India climbs to 7th biggest outbreak in world
- Protests, mayhem continue, lead to more California curfews
- Protests spark virus fears in US; South Korea sees new cases
- Use of force criticized in protests about police brutality
- Muscle Shoals school personnel getting ahead of the summer slide
- Muscle Shoals council could approve fire boat purchase today
- SpaceX's historic encore: Astronauts arrive at space station
Most Read
Articles
- New upscale restaurant/nightclub to open in Sheffield
- Wreck kills Rogersville man
- Paroles denied for 2 inmates from local crimes
- Muscle Shoals family making the most of being home
- Florence ordinance targets 'puppy mill' sales
- Young artists say collaboration with Muscle Shoals music greats is "magical"
- 5 inmates from local cases up for parole
- Hunter seeking Place 3 seat on Muscle Shoals City Council
- 3 parole requests from local offenders denied
- Guard task force disinfects Mitchell-Hollingsworth
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- New upscale restaurant/nightclub to open in Sheffield
- Body of man recovered after house fire
- New principal Tiffani Fuqua: This is a dream job
- Wreck kills Rogersville man
- Waterloo hires former UNA standout Michael Williams as head football coach
- Infectious disease doctors: Relaxation of health order was a mistake
- Friends remember man killed in wreck
- Paroles denied for 2 inmates from local crimes
- ‘Getting to be a kid’: Without sports, Deshler's Clemmons enjoys home life, family
- William Lanny McAlister
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Facts make strong case for reopening (13)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- US can learn from South Korea (9)
- You Said It (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Trump shouldn’t be allowed to avoid oversight (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
- Add tax to pay for COVID-19 testing (2)
- The Electoral College is a blot on democracy. (1)
- How to relieve stress during a pandemic? #quarantinebaking (1)
Online Poll
Will you take a beach vacation this summer?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented