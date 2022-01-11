KILLEN — Helda Barnett Landers, 68, Killen, AL, passed away January 9, 2022 at NAMC. Helda was a self-employed Avon saleslady and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Helda is survived by her brother, Travis Barnett; nephews, Michael W. Moody, Tony Moody, and George Barnett; nieces, Sissie Moody and Felicia Moody; great many more nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Landers; parents, Johnny Woodrow Barnett and Mabel Elaine Thigpen Barnett; brother, Melvin Barnett; sister, Reba Ann Barnett Moody.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Dial officiating. Burial will be in Centerhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
