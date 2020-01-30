FLORENCE — Helen Barbour Head, 93, of Florence died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at El Reposo Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at Elkins Funeral Home 11 AM to 12 PM. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Sylvia Hamlin officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Head was a 29-year employee of Reynolds Metals Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianna Quinton (Bobby); son, Douglas Head (Hye Ok); grandchildren, Scot Head, Kimberly Foster and Su Jin Jeong (Tae); great-grandchildren, Lillia Jeong and Elenora Jeong.
