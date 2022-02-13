GUNTERSVILLE — Helen Butler, age 75, of Guntersville, passed away February 11, 2022. The family will receive friends today, February 13, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Florence City Cemetery.
Ms. Butler was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lou and Rufus Butler; brothers, Junior Butler, Charlie Butler, and Robert Lee Butler; sisters, Reeder Mae Goins, Joyce Butler and Betty Ruth Butler.
Survivors include her brothers, Donald Butler (Kathy) and Jerry Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
