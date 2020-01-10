FLORENCE — Helen Mae Gallien Byler, 86, Florence, Alabama, departed this life January 7, 2020 at Northwest Alabama Medical Center, Florence, Alabama. She was a native of Wayne County, Tennessee, born November 3, 1933 and the widow of the late Edgar D. Byler of Collinwood with whom she was married on August 24, 1951 in Collinwood, Tennessee.
She is survived by her son, Edgar D. Byler, III, of Florence, Alabama and a sister, Maudie Elaine Gallien of Florence, and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by her parents, Alvin Clarence Gallien and Addie Mae Whitten Gallien and sisters, Ellen Ruth Gallien Ellis, Marcie Faye Gallien Foxx and Imogene Gallien Womble.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Shackelford Funeral Home Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Glenn Richardson officiating. Pallbearers are Whitney P. Hendrix, Charles C. Young, Charles Foxx “Chuck” Young, Ronald Bart Cannon, Ted B. McWilliams and Robert L. Farris. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood. Shackelford Funeral Directors directing.
Commented