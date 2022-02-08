CROSBY, TEXAS — Helen Elizabeth Crittenden Cornelius, 90, formerly of Town Creek, died January 30, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Fuenral Home in Moulton. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery in Leighton. A celebration of life will take place at The Barn in Town Creek immediately following the burial.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.