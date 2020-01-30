LEIGHTON — Helen D. Walker, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with the funeral immediately following. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery.
Helen was born on April 24, 1935, in Leighton, Alabama, and was greeted with much love by Robert “Buddy” Walker, her lifelong love and best friend, who arrived in Heaven in 2017. Her absence will be felt for many years to come by those who loved her.
Helen was a native of Colbert County and a member of the Ford City Baptist Church. She was the Manager of the Red Rooster in Muscle Shoals for over 20 years and was Executive Director of the Northwest Alabama Food Bank when she retired. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Monroe Vandiver and Gladys Ann Tolbert Vandiver; her loving husband, Robert Franklin Walker; and brothers James Calvin Vandiver, Everett Percy Clyde Vandiver, and Howard Lugene Vandiver.
Helen is survived by her brother, Dewey Monroe Vandiver, Jr.; children, Michael Franklin Walker (Tina), Ronald Ray Walker (Trisha) and Donna Jeanne Walker (Danielle); 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Allan Walker, Seth Crews, Rusty Boatwright, Bobby Collier, Mike Randall, Jacob Walker and Logan Putnam.
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Falkville Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
