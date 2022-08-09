SPRUCE PINE — Helen “Elise” Swinney, 78, died August 8, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Liberty Hill “Southside” Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.