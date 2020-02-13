LEIGHTON — Helen Estella Spearmon, 79, died February 6, 2020. Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be noon Saturday at Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. Ms. Spearmon will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton.

