GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI —Helen Grace Jackson Ray, 82, died January 18, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitaion will be Saturday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, directing.

