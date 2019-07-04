FLORENCE — Helen O. Hill, 81, died July 2, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of the late Garlon Hill.
FLORENCE — Helen O. Hill, 81, died July 2, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of the late Garlon Hill.
Commented