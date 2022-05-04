KILLEN — Helen Irene McWilliams Neff, 98, Killen, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 5, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Jeff Abrams will officiate.
Helen was born on November 14, 1923. She graduated from Cherokee High School and attended Wheeler Business College in Birmingham. She worked in Arlington Hall Station in Virginia during WW II. Helen married John Neff in November of 1945. They lived in Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia before moving to the Shoals area when John retired in 1985. Helen was a faithful member of the Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She worked with the Community Action Agency and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, The Helen Keller Garden Club, and the Helen Keller Hospital Auxiliary, having over three thousand volunteer hours. Helen was preceded in death by her son, Michael L. Neff; and parents, William and Ida McWilliams.
Helen is survived by her husband of 76 years, John P. Neff.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
