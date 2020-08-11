RED BAY — Helen Jane Michael, 79, died August 9, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 4 p.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery with Deaton Funeral Home directing. She was retired from Sunshine Mills.

TimesDaily
