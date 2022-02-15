DECATUR — Helen Jewel Franklin, 96, Decatur, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, February 18, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Earl “Peanut” Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Central Heights.
Helen is survived by her children, Robert Eugene Franklin, Larry Wayne Franklin, Diane Myra Cox, Joyce Woodward, Toby Foster, and Mark Franklin; brother, Johnny Eckles; sister, Togie Thompson; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
