FLORENCE — On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Helen Josephine Butler (McDonald) Roden took her last earthly breath surrounded by her family. Then as she took her first breath of eternal life she was greeted by her family and friends that had gone before her.
Jo was born on Sunday April 19, 1936 in Iron City, TN. She was a loving wife and mother to five children.
Jo worked at Colonial Manor, Humana, and retired from Florence Hospital as a dietician. She also worked at Regency Villa assisted living until she decided at 70 years old to become a full-time caregiver to her husband Uless and Mamaw to her grand and great-grandchildren. Jo was an active member of Rogers Chapel Church and “The Club” senior group.
Jo loved to cook and that was the way she showed love. Her fried chicken, mashed potatoes, chicken and dumplings with cornbread or her famous dressing was well known among family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Butler; mother, Waymon Risner; son, Phillip McDonald; daughter, Paula McDonald Crew; two granddaughters and one great-grandson.
She is survived by son, John Thomas McDonald (Tammy); daughters, Melissa McDonald Hipps, (Michael) and Pamela K. Roden-Jones (Willie) and special family member, Karen Muse; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.
Jo was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing her and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Haley and Jo on the 5th floor at NAMC for going above and beyond their jobs for our mother.
The family will welcome visitors at Rogers Chapel UMC, 9430 Chisholm Road, Florence, AL 35634, Sunday, November, 1st 2020 from 2-4 P.M. with the service starting at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jo’s name to the youth at Rogers Chapel.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
Commented