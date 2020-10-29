FLORENCE — Helen Josephine Roden, 84, died October 27, 2020. Memorial visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rogers Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
