CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Helen Laura Harveston Hunt, 95, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Chattanooga, TN. She was born on August 5, 1925, to Frank Lee Harveston of MS and Laura Freeman Harveston of TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rocky Hunt Sr.; a son, Victor Rodney Hunt; a great-granddaughter, Brentlyn Victoria Hunt and three sisters.
Helen is survived by her son, Jack Rocky Hunt Jr. of TN; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild.
Helen spent the majority of her life in Florence growing up in the Mars Hill area. During WWII, Helen and her sister Corrine, worked in Savannah, GA as welders on the Liberty Ships. After the war she traveled to many places with her late husband Jack who was in the Air Force. They were stationed such places as England, France, California, Massachusetts and Mobile. Her favorite base was Vandenberg AFB in CA, where she volunteered in the Red Cross and was in the Civil Air Patrol.
Later in life, Helen enjoyed a great deal of time researching her family history and genealogy. She was very kind and loving, always smiling with never an unkind word spoken. She had a lighthearted spirit always kidding around with her caregivers and anyone she came in contact with.
There will be a graveside funeral service on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. (CDT) at Florence City Cemetery, Florence, AL.
