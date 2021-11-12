KILLEN — Helen Louise Bost, age 78, of Killen, passed away on Tuesday, November 09, 2021 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Brandon Bost, Kenny Galbreath, Barry Galbreath; grandchildren, Mandy Logan, Courtney Evans, Amanda Dylan Mills; sister, Betty Cochran; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Travis Cochran; mother and stepdad, Velma Louise (McCarley) and William Martin; brother, James Kennard; daughters, Deborah “Debbie” Galbreath and Kayron Galbreath.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Old Line Cemetery. Brother Miles Stutts will speak at the service.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
