FLORENCE
Helen M. Williams, age 95, of Florence, passed from this world at her residence on August 19, 2021. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 23, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Her Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 24, at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Kuzhichalil, C.M.I., officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Florian.
Pallbearers will be Cole, Carter, Chase and Matthew Williams (great-grandsons) and Wes Gamble and Richard Hale.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George Williams; parents, Earl and Ruth Murray; and siblings, Charles, Oliver and Herbert Murray and Mildred Terrell.
Left to mourn her passing are her son, Henry “Harry” J. Williams (Charlotte); grandchildren, George Williams (Teresa) and Jason Williams (Kristen); great-grandchildren, Jordan Corum (Holden), Caitlin, Cole, Carter, Chase, Marlo and Matthew Williams, and great-great-grandchildren, Charles and Leah James Corum, all of Florence.
Helen was a faithful active member of St. Joseph Church, the St. Joseph Altar Society and the Northwest Deanery. Nothing was as important to her as her family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Hospice, especially Rosa and Sandy, and to Jean Marie Siegel and Angela Byrd for their longtime care and love shown to Helen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
