GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Helen Marie Gasaway, 68, died January 17, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, directing.

