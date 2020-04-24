NORTHPORT, ALABAMA — Marie Gray, 87, of North Port, Alabama, formerly of Leighton, passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020. A private graveside service was held for the family with Robert Shirley officiating and burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ruby Quinn; husband, George Gray; brothers, Wayford Quinn (Burnell), Billy Quinn (Mary Elizabeth) and Curtis Quinn (Barbara); and sisters, Bernice Gasque (Montgomery) and Jean Vandiver (Ernest).
Marie is survived by her sons, Bobby Gray (Martha) and Douglas Gray (Julia); daughter, Monica Beams (Michael); grandchildren, Josh Gray (Tonya), Trinity Roy (Bradley), Jessica Crowden (Keith), Maria Scott (Stefan), Corey Burcham (Julie), Hannah Burcham, Justin Beams and Jessica Davis (Larry); 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Hershel Quinn (Annett); sister, Peggy Hammond (Patrick) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She was a faithful member of Leighton Baptist Church. Our family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice of West Alabama and caregivers, Becky Bowling and Kim Bigham.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 203 Gunn Road, Montgomery, AL 36117.
You are invited to leave online condolences and share your memories of Marie at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented