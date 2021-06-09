HAMILTON
Helen Marie Kinard Pratt, 58, died June 6, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Frost Chapel Church. Funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.
