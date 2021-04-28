ROGERSVILLE — Helen Marie Kretzer Dean, 95, died April 27, 2021. Her services will be private. She was the wife of the late John A. Dean. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com.

