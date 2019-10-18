ROCKY RIVER, OHIO
On October 7, 2019, Helen Mary Cobb, formerly of Leighton, Alabama, triumphantly transitioned from her earthly abode to her heavenly home to live eternally with her Lord. She was a faithful Christian who dearly loved the Lord and joyfully exchanged Room 603 in Normandy Care Center in Rocky River, Ohio, for the beautiful mansion awaiting her in Heaven. Her work on earth was completed; her support of her husband in the ministry of her beloved Church of Christ was over. She now can dwell forever in peace and happiness with those she loved.
Helen was the fifth of ten children born to Rev. Ossie and Mrs. Elsie Stanley on July 18, 1932. She was reared in the Bethel community in eastern Colbert County where as a farm girl, she attended school and worked in the fields. She often commented that “her hard work in the cotton fields paved an easier path for yer younger siblings.”
After matriculating Leighton Training School, she joined in holy matrimony with Ernest Cobb. In their home on Second Street, they not only nurtured children, Gaynell “Doll”, LaJoyce, Rucell and DeJuana, but also their granddaughter, Michelle. Additionally, they provided excellent and loving care to their elderly, aging fathers, Ossie Stanley, Sr., and Houston Cobb, Sr. Their doors were always open to everyone.
As a couple, Helen and Ernest diligently served the Lord and promoted belief in Christianity wherever they went. Ernest was a gospel preacher who ministered churches in Smithsonia, Florence and Russellville. Helen was his helpmate who conscientiously studied the Bible and encouraged others to learn and follow Biblical teachings. Certainly their dedication to the Christian faith, influenced the entry of their only son into the ministry.
Helen loved to cook and create beautiful decorations for her home and yard. She was an outdoors person who grew colorful flowers and beautified comfortable patios. As her health declined, she moved to Cleveland to be cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Gaynell and Royal Young. While she gratefully acknowledged their wonderful care, she missed her outside activities and often complained that she could no longer “work in the yard.”
Helen was kind, compassionate, talented and energetic. She loved her family and reached out to all in need. Her pleasant smile greeted all - she met no strangers. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE!
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Ernest; her daughter, La Joyce; sisters, Liza Stanley and Hattie Lou Steward and brother, Henry Stanley.
Mourning her passing and honoring her legacy are daughters, Gaynell (Royal) Young and DeJuana Cobb; son, Rucell (Brenda) Cobb; grandchildren, Calvin (Maya) Bailey, Kevin Bailey, Dorian (Deshawn) Mabry, Daniel (JacQuetta) Cobb, Brandon Cobb, Michelle (Cadarius) Madden, Terry Young, April (Donzel) Dawson; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Crutch, Louisiana Floyd, Sarah Stamps and Minerva (Francis) Jackson; brothers, Thornton (Mary) Stanley and Ocie Jr. (Linda) Stanley; brothers-in-law, Huston Cobb and Willie (Wilbie) Cobb; sisters-in-law, Helen Stanley, Tracien Oates, Cleazell Long, Nazerine Cobb and Anita Cobb; very special friend, Rosa Nails; many nephews and nieces and a host of cousins, church parishioners and friends.
Visitation wil be Saturday, October 19th from 10 a.m. to noon at East Colbert Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at noon at East Colbert Church of Christ with Brother Melvin Whitlock as eulogist. Burial will follow in the Cobb Family Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Home directing.
Commented