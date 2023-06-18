HALEYVILLE — Helen McGough, 74, died Thursday, June 15, 2023. visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023 for 1-3 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Mountain Home Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

