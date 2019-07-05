FLORENCE — Helen Moore Hill passed away July 2, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL, with services immediately following. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park, Garden of Meditation.
She was preceded in death by her husband Garlon Glenn Hill; her parents, James Sherman and Leoma Moore.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Hill Gooch (Glen) and Angela “Anna” Hill Long (Chuck); grandchildren, Kayla Gooch (fiancé Kaul Kappenman) and Joshua Gooch; sisters, Verna Sue Roberson and Doris Rood (Robert); brother, Jerry Wade Moore (Susan); in-laws, W.T. Hill (Millinea) and Johnnie Hill (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews.
Helen enjoyed her family, gardening, and art. She was a long time member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Florence. She enjoyed 45 years as a Professional Insurance Agent in the Florence area. She served as first secretary of the Muscle Shoals Area Association of Independent Insurance Agents, which was formed in July 1967. She often referred to her work as a “great journey”.
Helen was a member and officer of the Forest Hills Garden Clubs, (evening and day group) for a number of years.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Our heartfelt gratitude and thanks are extended to all the caregivers and doctors.
Memorials may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented