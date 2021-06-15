WOLF SPRINGS — Helen Morgan Huckeba, 81, died June 12, 2021. Visitation will be 1:30 to 2 p.m. today at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ferguson Cemetery. Helen was the wife of Willis Huckeba for 61 years.

