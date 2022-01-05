RED BAY — Helen Mourine Brown McKinney, 86, died January 4, 2022. Services will be today at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery.

