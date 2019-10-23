FLORENCE
Helen Norwood, 79, of Florence, left us to be with the Lord on October 22, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born on June 29, 1940. Helen was a loving wife, of 48 years, to Henry Guy Norwood, Sr., mother and grandmother. Her number one priority was taking care of family and friends. She loved her flowers, gardening, a good prank, and her favorite color was purple.
Visitation will be today from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Barry Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Guy Norwood, Sr.; parents, George and Ethel White; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Sula Norwood; son-in-law, Lynn Baskins; brothers, Reeder White and R.T. White; sisters, Virginia Wright, Violet Neal (Doyle) and Ruth Green.
She is survived by her son, Henry Guy Norwood, Jr.; daughters, Marilyn Cummings (Billy) and Patty Baskins; grandchildren, Samuel Craig Baskins (Jewel), Dana Coburn (Bryan) and Cheyenne Cummings (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Cadence and Brianna Coburn, Evelyn and Samuel Guy Baskins; brothers, Jimmy White (Rose), Bob White (Nenie) and Herbert White (Eva); and sisters-in-law, Josie and Lavera White.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Southern Care Hospice and to our family and friends for their prayers and support.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented