HAMILTON — Helen Palmer, 90, died February 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be held on Sunday at 11:15 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield. Graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3:30 at Barnesville Cemetery.

