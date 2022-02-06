FLORENCE — Helen Margaret Putman Cole, passed away Saturday February 4, 2022. Visitation will be held at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services to follow. Elkins East Chapel in charge of arrangements. She was the wife of the late Euell J. Cole.

