DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Helen Rouse, 91, died August 17, 2021. Services will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation from 10-12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.

