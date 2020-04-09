FLORENCE — Helen Sue Bunt, age 62, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lula Thigpen; siblings, Almon, Audrey and James Thigpen.
Survivors are her daughter, Jennifer “Pinky” Bunt; sons, Larry and John Bunt; brother, Harlon Thigpen; twin sister, Ellen Carroll and Peggy Parrish.
A special thanks to North Alabama Medical Center doctors and staff for their love and care. You may sign the guest register and sprywilliams.com
