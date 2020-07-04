FLORENCE — Helen Schol was born on April 24, 1924 in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the youngest of four children to
Warren and Ruth Norris. She died on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Byron “Willie” Norris and Howard “Buck” Norris, and a sister Roberta Wilken.
Helen married Burdette Borman on August 10, 1943 and they lived happily until his death in 1992. In 1993 Helen married Wayne Schol, a long-time family friend, who had lost his wife, Lois, several years earlier. They were able to enjoy ten wonderful years together until Wayne’s passing in 2003.
Helen is survived by her children, Chuck (Carolyn) Borman, Barbara Fowler and Jon (Nicole) Borman.
She is also survived by her bonus family of Steve (Jan) Schol, Debbie (Gary) Nicol and Brad (Becky) Schol. Surviving grandchildren are Tiffany (Jeff) Reinhart, Derek (Stacey) Hawkins, Michael (Crystal) Fowler, Rachael Fowler, Heather (Jeff) Smith, Scott (Beth) Borman, Brandi Borman, Reagan Borman, James Schol, Andrew Schol, Dr. Ginger Nicol, Chelsey Nicol, Erin Schol, Lisa Schol and Jack Schol.
Surviving great-grandchildren are, Allie McKeever, Kate McKeever, Allea Hawkins Donaldson, Blaire Hawkins Patterson, Eden Hawkins, Sierra Smith, Makaila Smith, Jake Borman, Brooks Borman, Sarah Jones and Mackenzie Richter.
Helen also was fortunate to have a special, nephew Steve Wilken and his wife Debbie who meant so much to her and two ex-daughters-in-law Karin (Joe) Berg and Jackie Borman, who were dear friends to her throughout her life.
Helen, who lived in Rock Rapids for most of her life, worked as the office administrator for Dr. A.C. Wubbena for many years and after his retirement was sought out by DGR Engineering to be the receptionist for their company. She made everyone she encountered, in person or by phone, feel important and genuinely loved all her co-workers.
A true member of the “Greatest Generation” Helen was a special person who always gave and never asked in return. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
There will be no formal service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wants to recognize Helen’s daughter, Barbara Fowler, who provided mom a home, in Florence, AL, for the last nine years and for the last few months of her life was her primary caregiver.
