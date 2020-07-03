FLORENCE — Helen Schol, 96, died July 1, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Cherokee to host fourth of July fireworks show
- Fourth of July weekend arrives with adjustments
- Intel chiefs brief congressional leaders on Russia bounties
- Wide shift in opinion on police, race rare in US polling
- Florence drinking water report comes up clean
- Minister, a new fan, pushes for racial equality in NASCAR
- Plan would test college students for virus
- Russellville Mayor David Grissom announces run for third term
Most Read
Articles
- Veterinarian: Grief is expected, but Leo III will thrive again
- Lauderdale sheriff: 2 deputies have COVID
- Keller Hospital Officials: COVID cases up but more manageable
- UNA beloved female mascot Una dies
- Greek organizations march in solidarity through west Florence
- UNA mascot Una dies
- Lauderdale purchases two State Street buildings
- Authorities stress preventative measures
- March today starts at Handy Recreation Center
- Ivy Green receives bust of Keller, Sullivan
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Tuscumbia man arrested on heroin trafficking charge
- Veterinarian: Grief is expected, but Leo III will thrive again
- Lauderdale sheriff: 2 deputies have COVID
- TimesDaily all-decade baseball team
- Son, 37, charged with murder of his father
- Local schools to offer options when school resumes in August
- 2 hired for key Sheffield High positions
- Local high school football coaches in Tennessee share thoughts on changes to season
- Keller Hospital Officials: COVID cases up but more manageable
- UNA beloved female mascot Una dies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump acted to save his re-election (9)
- Lack of leadership caused this problem (9)
- Herd immunity is key to recovery (9)
- Speak up before they come for you (7)
- County letter authorizes monument's removal (7)
- Cherry pick the positives of history (7)
- Trump's better than Dems alternative (5)
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest (5)
- The police are not our enemies (5)
- All men created equal is a farce! (5)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented