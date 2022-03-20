TUSCUMBIA — Helen Stell, 94, of Tuscumbia, died on Friday, March 18, 2020. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Helen was a member of First Methodist Church of Tuscumbia and a volunteer at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital for many years. She loved country music and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Stell; daughter, Teresa Stell; and her parents, William Bennett and Grace Spratlin.
She is survived by her children, Barry Stell (Kim), Belinda Garrison (Tommy), and Mickey Stell (Helen); brother, Bennett Spratlin; sister, Regina Claunch; grandchildren, Brad Stell, Vanessa Landreth, Chris Stell, Leeanne Stell Raker, Andrew Stell, and Lindsey Garrison; and eight great-grandchildren.
