FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Helen Stewart, 87, died August 7, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Spencer Hill Cemetery. She was a member of Summertown Church of Christ.

