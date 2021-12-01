SHEFFIELD
Helen R. Stone, 90, of Sheffield, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Helen was the wife of the late Dennis R. Stone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ella Underwood; her husband, Dennis R. Stone; sisters, Bobbie Parker, Ann Carver, and Judy Hodge.
Helen is survived by her children, Dona S. Hill (Greg), and Stephen D. Stone (Susan); grandchildren, Laney Marchbanks Radecki (Jay), Aaron D. Stone (Rebecca Rauch), Kristen Powell (Jay), Zoie E. Hill (Zach Smith), Jacie K. Hill; great grandchildren, Sydney and Matilda Powell, Elliot and Graham Radecki.
The family would like to thank the nurses on station #2, at Mitchell Hollingsworth. Also, many thanks to Myra Patrick, Martie McKean, Gladys Gregory, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Choctaw Children’s Christmas Fund, c/o First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Florence.
Condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
