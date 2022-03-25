FLORENCE — Helga Marie Box, age 80, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Garda Shellhardt; father, Anton Bohm; husband, James Kenneth Box; daughter, Christel Michelle Box.
Survivors are her sons, James Box (Alisha Gilchrist) and Keith Stevenson (Paula); grandchildren, Tasha Stonecipher, Lakin Box, Andrew Box, Deanna Box, Brooklyn Box, Brianna Gilchrist, Catlin Wilcoxson, and Jacob Stevenson; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Chase, Gunner, and Serenity Stonecipher, Liam McIntire, Chloe Box, and Mason Wilcoxson.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
