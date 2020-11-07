FLORENCE — Henrettia Abernathy Warren, 74, died November 2, 2020. Public viewing is 9-11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at noon in Pearsall Cemetery.

