SHEFFIELD — Henrietta Garrison French, age 72, of Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, April 06, 2023, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Facility in Florence.
Henrietta was born on Monday, April 02, 1951, to Mack and Clara Bell (McKee) Churchwell. She was a graduate of Russellville High School, class of 1970-1971. Henrietta lived several years in Chattanooga but had enjoyed the last few years living here in the Shoals near her nieces. They enjoyed making countless memories on road trips, hanging out, and doing fun things. The family will definitely miss Henrietta, but there are lots of Henrietta stories to share for years to come.
She is preceded in death by her son, Patrick French; parents, Mack and Clara Churchwell; two sisters, two brothers; and niece, Robin McCollum.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Ashley French (Boyd Hall “BJ”); sister, Patricia Garrison; nephews, Officer Brian Jones, Justin Garrison; family, Dale Hamilton, Tresa Holt, Donna Clark, Amy Zills, Eric Zills, Caroline Clark, Adam McCollum, Brendon McCollum, Andrew Hamilton, John Goodbrad, Jaxon Chojnacki; and a host of friends.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon today, May 06, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The celebration of her life will follow at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel. Bedford Park Parker will speak at the service.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Stephanie Staples for your tremendous love and care. We also want to thank Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehab, Hospice of North Alabama, nurses, Matt, Bonnie, Lisa, Michelle; and our special friends, Cathy and Courtney for the love shown to Henrietta.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
