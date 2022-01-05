HAMILTON — Henriette McCullar, 59, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Carter Cemetery.

