Henry Dee Michael, 94, Florence, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Visitation will be today, September 10, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Randall Michael officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Henry was a native of Colbert County and a member of the Baptist faith. He was retired from TVA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Davis Inman; wife, Audry Kimbrough Anglin; parents, George E. and Sadie Burbank Michael; and brothers, Otis, Alton, Marvin, Buford, Douglass, Wayne, Melvin and Hollis Michael.
Henry is survived by his children, Mark Howard Coffey, Sr., Ray Barry Inman (Charlotte), and Elaine Hill (Lee); brothers, Avery and Bertus Michael; sister, Earline Sachet; grandchildren, Mark Howard Coffey, Jr., Mike and Shaun Anglin, and Chris and Stephan Inman; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Mike Anglin, Shaun Anglin, Ben Michael, Rickie Michael, Chris Inman, and Stephen Inman.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
