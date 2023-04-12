FLORENCE — Henry Floyd Sherrod, Jr., 86, died April 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. He was the husband of Mrs. Elizabeth “Libba” Sherrod. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you