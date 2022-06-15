LEIGHTON — Frank Looney, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 7 in his home surrounded by family. Frank, never one to want the spotlight, would have appreciated a short and sweet obituary.
Frank was born and raised in Leighton and grew up the youngest, and only boy, of six. He grew up in, and was a member at, Leighton Baptist Church. Upon graduation from high school, he became a pipe fitter, following in his father’s footsteps.
At 22, Frank vowed to love his wife, Jeanette “Jenny” Chamblee Looney, for the rest of his life. And he did.
Shortly after their nuptials, Frank served in the Army Corps of Engineers and was stationed with the 507th Engineer Company (Depot Maintenance) in Toul, France for 18 months. He was a proud veteran and continued to connect with his Army friends decades after their service.
Upon his return to the U.S., Frank worked in the field and office of J.K. Johnson Mechanical Contractors, Inc. and later retired from Parkes Mechanical and Metals, Inc. as vice president. He also served on Local 760’s Insurance Board while at Parkes Mechanical.
In retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time outdoors and time with his family.
He went by many names: Frank, Baby, Looney, Daddy, Puba (grandpa) and Daddy-O, but we knew him by the love he showed us. The most important thing to him was family and he made sure we knew it.
As Frank would often say unsarcastically, “Well, ain’t that special!”…and we would say so. Frank was a very special man that we were blessed to call ours.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Lavert and Pearl Jefferies Looney; and sisters, Jeanette Neal, Nedra Bowen, Martha Tumlinson, Doris Freeman and Dora Tumlinson.
Until he’s joined in Heaven, Frank leaves behind Jenny, his beloved wife of 65 years; his children, Jennifer L. Dorroh (Neal) and Paul Looney (Cassie); his grandchildren, Meaghan D. Johnson (Will), Haley L. McKinney (Zach), Ryan Dorroh, Devon Looney and Liam Springer; his great-grandchildren, Connor McKinney, Thorin Holland, Bella McKinney, Corde’ Holland and Halon McKinney; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 18 at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Frank will be buried in Glendale Cemetery with military honors. Services will be led by family member Bill Green.
Pallbearers include: Paul Looney, Devon Looney, Neal Dorroh, Ryan Dorroh, Tommy Tumlinson and Mike Weddington.
Honorary pallbearers include: The surviving comrades from the 507th Engineer Company (Depot Maintenance), David McCaig, Jeff Johnson, Robbie King and Jamie Crowell.
Thank you to Keller Home Care and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for caring for Frank so well.
Condolences may be left online at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented