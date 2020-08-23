PHIL CAMPBELL — Henry Grady Kinard Jr., 76, died August 20, 2020. Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Spry Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Blue Springs Cemetery.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.