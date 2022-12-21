LEXINGTON — Henry Grant Roberson, 87, of Lexington passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Brother Terry Herston officiating. Burial will be in Barnett Cemetery.
He was a graduate of Lexington High School. He was an Elder at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed cattle farming. Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia White Roberson; brother, Billy Joe Roberson; parents, Spencer and Ora Roberson.
He is survived by his daughters, Belinda Michael (Gary), Janie Roberson (Charles), and Robbie Killen (Rance); grandchildren, Matt Michael, Jonathan Michael, Ginger Fox, Brooke Kelly (Bob), and Alan Killen (Lindsay); great-grandchildren, Piper Fox, Theo Fox, Scarlett Killen, and Grant Kelly; brother, Mark Roberson (Beth); nieces and nephews; special friends, Verna White, Dean Davis, Irvin King.
Pallbearers will be Gary Michael, Charles Morris, Rance Killen, Matt Michael, Jonathan Michael, Alan Killen, and Grant Kelly.
