HATTON — Henry I. Smith, 84, of Hatton passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Florence Nursing and Rehab Center. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Robert Smith and Reverend Dan Compton officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will be in Providence Cemetery.
Born in Lawrence County on April 24, 1936 to the late Jasper and Myrtle Simmons Smith, Henry served as a Deacon and Music Director at Calvary Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Hatton Masonic Lodge No. 879 for over 50 years. As a founding member of the Hatton Volunteer Fire Department, Henry served for 23 years and as Chief for 10 years. After retiring from G.M. and Ford, Henry went on to retire from Lawrence County Schools as a bus driver. He also worked as a barber for ten years.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy J. Smith; children, Ronda S. Hood, Rita S. Porterfield (Dick), Randal J. Smith (Tammy), Robbie E. Williams, and Rachel S. Rea (Casey); grandsons, Brandon Hood (Heather), Casey Smith (Kimberly), Clay Smith, Justin Ellis (Kelly), and Corey Ellis (Marissa); great-grandchildren, Layla Hood, Brayden Hood, McKenzi Jones, Lily Bolan, Braxton Smith, Addisyn Smith, Jessi Smith, Wyatt Ellis, Brenna Ellis, and Will Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aaron Smith (Audrey), Ausie Smith (Marie), Raymond Smith (Martha), Hosea Smith (Pauline), and Thomas Smith (Sue); sister, Alpha Gilbert (Martin).
Pallbearers will be his Masonic Brothers.
The family extends special thanks to the doctors and staff at Helen Keller Hospital and Florence Nursing and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hatton Masonic Lodge No. 879 Benevolent Fund or the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation.
