TUSCUMBIA — Henry Jack Holmes, 79, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. His visitation will be today, January 18th from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will be graveside at 12:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park with Cody Wood officiating.
Mr. Holmes was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle Holmes; daughter, Jackie Ross; son, Henry Dale Holmes; brothers, Arthur Holmes, Jr and Johnnie Holmes; sisters, Virginia Blankenship, Opal Skidmore, Mary Watson, and Margaret Jorden.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Holmes; children, Cindy Jones, Tina Seay (Tom), and Brian Wood; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wood, Cody Wood, Tom Seay, Johnny Todd, and Eddie Peeples.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented